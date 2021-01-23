Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF, French Air Force conclude Ex Desert Knight 2021

The Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force on Saturday concluded the joint military exercise Ex Desert Knight 2021, which was held at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:40 IST
IAF, French Air Force conclude Ex Desert Knight 2021
IAF and FASF Conclude Ex Desert Knight 2021 (Photo Credit: IAF Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Air Force and French Air and Space Force on Saturday concluded the joint military exercise Ex Desert Knight 2021, which was held at Air Force Station Jodhpur. "A first of its kind bilateral exercise (Ex DK-21), Rafale aircraft from both sides along with Su-30 MKI and Mirage 2000 aircraft of the IAF undertook complex missions including Large Force Engagements," the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said in a release.

The ministry said that combat enablers included AWACS, AEW&C aircraft of the IAF as well as A400M and A330 based MRTT (Medium Range Tanker and Transport) aircraft of the FASF. Both Air Forces exercised in realistic settings with an aim to enhance operational capabilities and interoperability. The exercise provided an opportunity to share best practices and evolve operational concepts; particularly for effective combat employment of the Rafale fleet, the release said.

Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat visited Air Force Station Jodhpur on 21st January 2021 and interacted with participating forces. He also flew on-board the MRTT along with Maj Gen Laurent Lherbette, the FASF contingent leader where he was given an overview on the conduct of the exercise and witnessed air-to-air refuelling operations by IAF and FASF fighters. Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria visited Air Force Station Jodhpur along with the Ambassador of France to India, Emmanuel Lenain. The visitors were received by Air Marshal SK Ghotia PVSM VSM AOC-in-C SWAC.

CAS interacted with members of IAF and FASF contingents. He expressed his appreciation on the complexity of operations conducted and interoperability achieved by participants within a short span of 4 days. He also commended the planning, operational, and maintenance staff from both sides for the smooth and safe conduct of the exercise. CAS wished the FASF contingent the very best for the next phase of their Skyros deployment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 55 release date revealed, V-Jump mag releases promotional card preview

Stranger Things Season 4: Rumored release date on Twitter, creators share vital info

Choice of making Vampire Diaries Season 9 depends on Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev’s decision

Google says to block search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Himachal reports 27 new COVID-19 cases

As many 27 new COVID-19 cases and 73 recoveries were reported from Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the health department informed on Saturday. The total number of positive cases in the state currently stands at 57,189, including 55,7...

UK strain of COVID-19 infects 150 people in India

The Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that the total number of persons found positive with UK strain of COVID-19 is 150. As many as 123 healthcare workers suffered Adverse Effects Following Immunisation AEFI, out of 15 lakh COVID vacci...

Macron says France will tighten legislation on incest

France will tighten its laws on incest, President Emmanuel Macron said in a series of tweets on Saturday, after the publication of a book accusing a top French political commentator of abusing his stepson sparked outrage across the country....

Quota for panchayat polls: Clear picture by Feb 15, says UP minister

Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Anand Swaroop Shukla on Saturday said the status of reservation of seats for panchayat elections in the state would be clear by February 15.Shukla made the rema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021