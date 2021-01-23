15,000 farmers begin 3-day Nashik-Mumbai vehicle march to support protests

Left Menu
On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Maharashtra unit All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) began a statewide vehicle march of 15,000 farmers from Nashik to Mumbai to support the two-month-long farmers struggle in the national capital on Saturday.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-01-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 22:59 IST
On the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, the Maharashtra unit All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) began a statewide vehicle march of 15,000 farmers from Nashik to Mumbai to support the two-month-long farmers struggle in the national capital on Saturday. According to a statement issued by AKIS, the march began from the Golf Club Maidan in the city in hundreds of tempos along with and other vehicles. A public meeting was also held, which was addressed by AIKS national president Dr Ashok Dhawale and other leaders.

The march will halt tonight at Ghatandevi near Igatpuri and Sunday (January 24) at 9 am and thousands of peasants will march down the Kasara Ghat and resume their vehicle march to Mumbai. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has given a nationwide call for struggle from January 23 to 26, including rallies to the Governors of states. The statement further said that over 100 organisations affiliated with the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC), Trade Unions Joint Action Committee (TUJAC), Struggle Committee of Mass Movements (JASS), Nation for Farmers and 'Hum Bharat ke Log' came together and formed the Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) (Maharashtra) in a meeting held in Mumbai on January 12.

The SSKM has called for a massive joint sit-in or 'Mahapadav' at Azad Maidan in Mumbai from January 24 to 26 and the AIKS Vehicle Jatha will merge in this 'Mahapadav tomorrow afternoon. On January 25, there will be a massive public meeting at 11 am. AIKS National General Secretary, one of the leaders of the SKM and ex-MP Hannan Mollah, top leaders of all the three parties in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, viz NCP national President Sharad Pawar, Congress state president and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat, Shiv Sena leader and state environment and tourism minister Aditya Thackeray, and leaders of the Left and democratic parties will address this meeting.

After this at 2 pm, the huge rally will march to the Raj Bhawan and submit a memorandum to the Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The rallies demanded to repeal the three farm laws, enact a central law guaranteeing remunerative MSP and procurement, withdraw the electricity amendment bill, repeal the four labour codes, vest all forest lands, temple lands and pasture lands in the names of the tillers, and resume the implementation of the Mahatma Phule Loan Waiver scheme for farmers, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Republic Day January 26, hoisting of the national flag will take place at Azad Maidan along with the singing of the national anthem and a pledge will be taken to make the struggle of peasants and workers victorious. (ANI)

