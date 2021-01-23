Left Menu
Maha road rage: Man shoots at, injures another in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:11 IST
Maha road rage: Man shoots at, injures another in Bhiwandi

A man shot at and injured a personon Saturday during an argument after his car and anothervehicle jostled for space on a narrow road in Bhiwandi inThane district, police said.

The person in the other vehicle was seriously injuredand the accused fled the spot, an official said.

''The incident took place in Paya village. The injuredperson has been identified as Praful Tangadi. Efforts are onto nab the man who fired the shot,'' he added.

