Doing politics over COVID-19 vaccine is insulting capability of our scientists: Amit Shah

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:15 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said there should be no politics over the vaccine against COVID-19 and those doing so are insulting the capability of country's scientists. "To those who are doing politics over the coronavirus vaccine, I want to say that there are many other platforms for doing politics. Why are you doing politics on things related to people's health, the vaccine that our scientists have worked hard to make? You are insulting the ability of our scientists," the minister said.

The minister, who launched the Ayushman CAPF scheme in Guwahati on the 125th anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said the country has fought the battle against coronavirus well because the people and government fought it together under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said India is among countries which have the highest corona recovery rate and lowest mortality rate.

Amit Shah said there were apprehensions earlier about how a country with a population of 130 crores will deal with COVID-19 but measures were taken by the government and people came together. Shah said the central government has taken steps to tackle concerning medical facilities, housing and delayed recruitment of CAPFs.

"We are also trying to ensure that every jawan gets at least 100 days with their family every year," he added. Shah said the world's largest vaccination drive is now gathering speed and called upon personnel central armed police forces and state police to take the vaccine without any hesitation.

Referring to Ayushman CAPF scheme, he said it will benefit around 10 lakh personnel of their family members. The National Health Authority (NHA) on Friday said that the scheme is a joint initiative with the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide cashless and paperless medical treatment to CAPF personnel and their families.

It had said that the joint initiative will provide cashless healthcare services to serving CAPF personnel from all seven forces - Assam Rifles, BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, NSG and SSB - and their dependents through Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY IT platform. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

