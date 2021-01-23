Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers' stir: Haryana police says youth made 'conspiracy' claim out of fear, no proof to support allegations

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 23-01-2021 23:29 IST
Farmers' stir: Haryana police says youth made 'conspiracy' claim out of fear, no proof to support allegations

The Haryana police on Saturday said that they have found no proof to support the allegations that there was a conspiracy to disrupt the January 26 tractor parade of agitating farmers and target their leaders.

Addressing a press conference late on Saturday evening at Sonipat, Superintendent of Police, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the youth, who was paraded by farmer leaders before reporters on Friday night and later handed over the police, had made the allegations under fear after some volunteers at the Singhu protest site caught him and accused him of eve-teasing.

The youth, whom the SP identified as 21-year-old Yogesh Rawat from Sonipat, was unemployed.

During preliminary investigations none of the claims made by the youth were found to be true, he said.

Randhawa said that during the press conference of the farmer leaders on Friday, various allegations included that the youth had supplied arms and weapons in this stir and someone had put him on the task to disrupt the agitation.

A special team was constituted under DSP Vipin Kadyan to probe the matter, he said.

“We carried in-depth investigations of who all he came into contact with during the past four months, but so far we did not get any proof to back any allegation which has been made (in the press conference),” he said.

Earlier in the day, a video purportedly of Yogesh had surfaced, in which he is heard saying that he had made various allegations during the Friday's press conference after being caught and ''cooked up'' the statements because he was badly thrashed.

He said he wanted to narrate the story to the police so that he could be free.

However, Randhawa said that the video was not made by the police.

To another question, he said that Yogesh was currently being questioned.

''We have not arrested him, we are only questioning him and he is cooperating... as allegations are from both the sides, we are investigating the matter deeply,'' he said.

Asked about the allegation of farmer leaders, he said, “Since they had levelled some allegation on police as well, we have written to Deputy Commissioner and asked for a probe by SDM as well.

''When the probe is completed, whosoever is found guilty will be dealt as per law.” At the Singhu border press conference late on Friday night, the farmer leaders presented the youth who claimed that his accomplices were asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge the crowd during the proposed tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu alleged that attempts are being made to disrupt the ongoing agitation against three farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

Mahindra Lifespace Developers posts Rs 11.19 cr net loss in Dec quarter

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

World witnessing a strong India as Netaji dreamt of: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday said that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have beenproud to see that the world is witnessing a strong India fromthe LAC to the LOC.The Line of Control LoC divides Jammu and Kashmirbetween India and P...

Sisi says Egypt to begin COVID-19 vaccinations on Sunday

Egypt will begin coronavirus vaccinations on Sunday, beginning with medical staff, President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said in recorded comments on Saturday. On Friday, Egypt recorded 748 new cases and 52 deaths. However, health officials say th...

Scottish nationalists lay groundwork for second independence referendum

The Scottish National Party published a Roadmap to Referendum on Saturday, laying out plans for another vote on Scottish independence just as the United Kingdom grapples with COVID-19 and the impact of Brexit. British Prime Minister Boris J...

Lalu shifted to AIIMS-Delhi as health condition deteriorates

Jailed RJD chief Lalu Prasad wasshifted to AIIMS-Delhi in an air ambulance on Saturday afterhis health condition deteriorated while undergoing treatmentat a hospital here, officials said.Prasad 72, convicted in fodder scam cases, wasundergo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021