Farmers' stir: Haryana police says youth made 'conspiracy' claim out of fear, no proof to support allegations

The Haryana police on Saturday said that they have found no proof to support the allegations that there was a conspiracy to disrupt the January 26 tractor parade of agitating farmers and target their leaders.

Addressing a press conference late on Saturday evening at Sonipat, Superintendent of Police, Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said the youth, who was paraded by farmer leaders before reporters on Friday night and later handed over the police, had made the allegations under fear after some volunteers at the Singhu protest site caught him and accused him of eve-teasing.

The youth, whom the SP identified as 21-year-old Yogesh Rawat from Sonipat, was unemployed.

During preliminary investigations none of the claims made by the youth were found to be true, he said.

Randhawa said that during the press conference of the farmer leaders on Friday, various allegations included that the youth had supplied arms and weapons in this stir and someone had put him on the task to disrupt the agitation.

A special team was constituted under DSP Vipin Kadyan to probe the matter, he said.

“We carried in-depth investigations of who all he came into contact with during the past four months, but so far we did not get any proof to back any allegation which has been made (in the press conference),” he said.

Earlier in the day, a video purportedly of Yogesh had surfaced, in which he is heard saying that he had made various allegations during the Friday's press conference after being caught and ''cooked up'' the statements because he was badly thrashed.

He said he wanted to narrate the story to the police so that he could be free.

However, Randhawa said that the video was not made by the police.

To another question, he said that Yogesh was currently being questioned.

''We have not arrested him, we are only questioning him and he is cooperating... as allegations are from both the sides, we are investigating the matter deeply,'' he said.

Asked about the allegation of farmer leaders, he said, “Since they had levelled some allegation on police as well, we have written to Deputy Commissioner and asked for a probe by SDM as well.

''When the probe is completed, whosoever is found guilty will be dealt as per law.” At the Singhu border press conference late on Friday night, the farmer leaders presented the youth who claimed that his accomplices were asked to pose as policemen and baton-charge the crowd during the proposed tractor parade in the national capital on Republic Day.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh Sandhu alleged that attempts are being made to disrupt the ongoing agitation against three farm laws.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee to the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

Enacted in September last year, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove middlemen and allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the ''mandi'' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)