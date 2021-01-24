China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine -state media

China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine -state mediaReuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-01-2021 09:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 09:08 IST
A miner was rescued from a gold mine in northern China on Sunday morning, state media said, after 14 days trapped below ground following an explosion.
Authorities had said last week it could take another two weeks to get the miners out.
