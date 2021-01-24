Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aviation Ministry urges Health Ministry to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination of airlines, airports employees

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to consider aviation employees as frontline coronavirus workers and prioritise their COVID-19 vaccination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:00 IST
Aviation Ministry urges Health Ministry to prioritise COVID-19 vaccination of airlines, airports employees
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has written to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) to consider aviation employees as frontline coronavirus workers and prioritise their COVID-19 vaccination. The letter addressed to the Health Ministry read, "Considering that the frontline workers of airlines and airports are also involved in the movement of vaccines, this Ministry recognises the merit in the proposal and requests the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to include front line workers of airlines and airports along with front line workers mentioned in the operational guidelines released on 28th of December 2020."

"If the request is considered favourably, the Ministry would coordinate for enumeration of these personnel to be covered under vaccination program", it added. The Ministry of Civil Aviation letter added, "I am happy to inform that the airlines and airports have been at the forefront in extending their services to the passengers and movement of cargo within the count and across the borders. The vital role played by Air India and other domestic airlines for the resumption of flights and to facilitate the movement of stranded Indians have been noteworthy."

"You will agree with me that the Crew, Engineers, Technicians, Ground Staff, Frontline workers in aviation have certain risk elements while performing their duties in a most diligent manner and make the air transportation a safe mode of transport", the ministry stated in its letter. Recently, airlines and airports have approached the Ministry of Civil Aviation and highlighted the need to vaccinate their staff on a priority basis, albeit once the medical personnel are inoculated.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 16, 2021. Termed as the world's largest vaccination program, covering the entire length and breadth of the country, the drive aims to first vaccinate millions of its healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated 3 crore people by the end of its first phase. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

Google to redesign mobile search with new interface

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

US Prez Biden talks up transatlantic ties, COVID-19 and climate change with UK PM Johnson

Joe Biden conveyed his intention to strengthen the special relationship with the UK in his first call as the US President with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, during which the two leaders re-committed to the NATO alliance and agreed t...

Congress alleges BJP to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam; Assam is not safe in hands of Congress and AIUDF: Amit Shah.

Congress alleges BJP to be communal, but it has allied with Muslim League in Kerala and AIUDF in Assam Assam is not safe in hands of Congress and AIUDF Amit Shah....

Coaches of Venad Express get detached from engine

The coaches of the Thiruvananthapuram-Shoranur Venad Express decoupled from the engine at Ernakulam North railway station on Sunday, railway officials said.The incident occurred at around 10.30 AM when the train was going from Thiruvanantha...

Indonesia to deport Russian social media star who held party

A Russian social media celebrity was being deported from Indonesia on Sunday after he held a party at a luxury hotel on the resort island of Bali attended by more than 50 people despite coronavirus restrictions.The party held on January 11 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021