Maha: Two submit fake surety documents for man's bail, held

Maha: Two submit fake surety documents for man's bail, heldPTI | Thane | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:28 IST
Two Pune-based persons have beenarrested for allegedly submitting fake documents whilestanding surety for an undertrial's bail, police in Thanedistrict's Kalyan area said on Sunday.
Tushar Gaikwad and Gajanan Baxi submitted bogusAadhaar cards, ration cards and other documents to standsurety for the bail of Appadhara Hussain Irani, who was heldby Khadakpada police in Kalyan in December for rioting andassault on a government servant, an official said.
''After the documents were found to be fake, wearrested Gaikwad and Baxi on Friday on the basis of acomplaint filed by the Kalyan court superintendent,'' a MahatmaPhule police station official said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
'Can he dare to say these words for any other religion?' Sambit Patra reacts to Kalyan Banerjee's statement
West Bengal: Complaint filed against TMC's Kalyan Banerjee for derogatory remarks on goddess Sita
Prahlad Patel slams Kalyan Banerjee for comment on Goddess Sita
TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee courts controversy, police complaint filed for hurting religious sentiments
Mayawati asks BSP workers to celebrate her birthday as Jankalyankari Diwas