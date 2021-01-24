Maha: Two submit fake surety documents for man's bail, held

Two Pune-based persons have beenarrested for allegedly submitting fake documents whilestanding surety for an undertrial's bail, police in Thanedistrict's Kalyan area said on Sunday.

Tushar Gaikwad and Gajanan Baxi submitted bogusAadhaar cards, ration cards and other documents to standsurety for the bail of Appadhara Hussain Irani, who was heldby Khadakpada police in Kalyan in December for rioting andassault on a government servant, an official said.

''After the documents were found to be fake, wearrested Gaikwad and Baxi on Friday on the basis of acomplaint filed by the Kalyan court superintendent,'' a MahatmaPhule police station official said.

