Taiwan reports second day of incursions by Chinese air force

Taiwan reports second day of incursions by Chinese air forceReuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-01-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 15:45 IST
A total of 15 Chinese aircraft including 12 fighter jets entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defence identification zone on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said, the second day of incursions by China.
A map provided by the ministry showed the Chinese aircraft again flew in between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea.
