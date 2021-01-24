'I am innocent,' says mother charged with sexually abusing minor son in Kerala

The 35-year-old woman,who has been accused of 'sexually abusing' her minor son, onSunday said she was innocentand framed by her estrangedhusband and his second wife.

Appearing before the media with her face covered, thewoman said,''the truth shouldcome out. My son was threatenedby his father to give the statements against me. The case isfabricated.'' The woman, who was arrested under the POCSO (Protectionof Children from Sexual Offences) Act was granted bail by theKerala High court.

The court had observed that the gravity of offencesalleged against the woman was serious in nature and quiteunheard of, and had directedthe state police chief toconstitute a special team, preferably headed by a woman IPSofficer, to proceed with the investigation.

The woman from nearby Kadakkavoor was arrested onDecember 28 on charges of sexually abusing her son since theage of 10 till he shifted to Sharjah with his father inDecember 2019.

The case was registered based on a report filed by theChild Welfare Committee officials who had conductedcounselling of the child.

The woman alleged that the POCSO case was filed by herhusband in retaliation for the case she had moved before afamily court seeking custody of her four children and alimony.

''I am innocent. The truth should come out. My son willnever make such a complaint'', she said.

She said she was not aware about the details of the caseand came to know about it only at the police station.

''I cried and told the police that this was not true'', shesaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)