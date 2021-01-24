Left Menu
Tamil Nadu: CBI arrests 2 persons, including labour official in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrested two persons, including an official from the Ministry of Labour, for allegedly taking bribe for issuing a labour license.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 24-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 17:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have arrested two persons, including an official from the Ministry of Labour, for allegedly taking bribe for issuing a labour license. "The accused have been identified as P Sivarajan who is a Regional Labour Commissioner (Central) posted at Madurai and N Murali, a resident of Triplicane area in Chennai," CBI said on Sunday.

According to the CBI statement, a case was registered against the accused for demanding undue advantage from a private person, representing a private company for issuing labour licence. Acting on the complaint, CBI laid a trap and both the accused were intercepted while exchanging bribe amount of Rs 30,000.

"Both the accused have been produced in the court of Principal Special Judge for CBI Cases in Chennai and remanded to Judicial Custody till February 4," the agency added. (ANI)

