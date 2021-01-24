Goa Assembly session to take place from January 25-29

A five-day session of the GoaAssembly will begin from Monday with Governor BS Koshyariaddressing MLAs on the first day, said Speaker RajeshPatnekar.

He said 751 questions, comprising 195 'starred' and556 'unstarred' ones, had been received for the session.

Five private members' resolution, four privatemembers' bills and six government bills would be tabled duringthe session, he said.

All COVID-19 protocols will be adhered to during thesittings, he added.

January 26 would be a holiday for the session onoccasion of Republic Day.

