'Aapka Jai Shri Ram ho jayega' MP protem speaker warns Mamata Banerjee, sends her Ramayana copy

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 24-01-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 18:26 IST
Madhya Pradesh pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Taking 'offence' to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's refusal to deliver her speech at the Prakram Diwas event after 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans were raised, Madhya Pradesh pro-tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma on Sunday said if the CM will shy away from taking Lord Ram's name, then she will be finished. (Agar aap Ram bolne se chukengi to apka Jai Shri Ram ho jayega). Sharma also said he is sending a copy of Ramayana to Banerjee with the hope that she will read the religious text and say 'Jai Shree Ram' with pride.

"Mamata didi's objection to Lord Ram was not right. Mamata Didi, we expect you to not hate Jai Shri Ram. This country is Lord Ram's. Every person in this country is Lord Ram's. Every Chief Minister of this country is in Lord Ram. You belong to West Bengal, the state where the fight for freedom started. The priest from your state left their worshipping to sing 'Vande Matram' during the freedom struggle," he said. "The way you raised objection to Ram, are you under pressure from Bangladesh? Or, would you not say Jai Shree Ram because you are under pressure from extremist Muslims? Don't be under pressure from anyone and say Jai Shree Ram. Because, if you will shy away from taking Lord Ram's name, then you will be finished," he added.

Yesterday, Banerjee did not deliver her speech at an event at Victoria Memorial to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose "in protest" to 'Jai Shree Ram' slogans raised when she was invited to speak. She said "government programme should have some dignity" and it "is not fair to insult somebody whom you have invited". The event was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In her brief remarks, a visibly upset Mamata Banerjee said it was a government programme and not that of a political party. Netaji's birth anniversary is being observed as Parakram Diwas in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

