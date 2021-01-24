Man held with tiger skin in Chhattisgarh

A 28-year-old man was arrestedfrom Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday for trying tosell a tiger's skin, police said.

''Acting on a tip-off, Jairam Kavde, a native ofneighbouring Kanker district, was nabbed from Sihawa policestation area this morning and the hide was recovered from hispossession,'' said Nitish Thakur, Sub-Divisional Officer ofPolice (SDOP) of Nagri area.

The estimated value of the seized tiger skin in theinternational market is Rs 40 lakh, Thakur added.

As per preliminary information, Kavde had brought thetiger skin from Abhujmad area of Narayanpur district and waslooking for customers to sell it in Sihawa, located around 150kms away from Raipur, he said.

His motorcycle was also seized, he added.

A case has been registered under provisions of theWildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

