Trump administration had no coronavirus vaccine distribution plan -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-01-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 19:54 IST
There was no distribution plan for the coronavirus vaccine set up by the Trump administration as the virus raged in the their last months in office, new President Joe Biden's chief of staff, Ron Klain, said on Sunday.

"The process to distribute the vaccine, particularly outside of nursing homes and hospitals out into the community as a whole, did not really exist when we came into the White House," Klain said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

