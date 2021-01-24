Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana woman dies 5 days after vaccination, reasons unknown: State health dept

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker in Telangana died in the early hours of Sunday, five days after undergoing COVID-19 vaccination at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), New Shayampet area of Warangal Urban District.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-01-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 22:10 IST
Telangana woman dies 5 days after vaccination, reasons unknown: State health dept
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A 45-year-old female healthcare worker in Telangana died in the early hours of Sunday, five days after undergoing COVID-19 vaccination at Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), New Shayampet area of Warangal Urban District. However, the reason for her death is currently unknown, said the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Telangana.

According to a statement, one female healthcare worker, 45, was vaccinated at about 12 noon on January 19 in UPHC. "It has come to the notice of the undersigned that she expired in the early hours of January 24. The district Adverse event following immunisation (AEFI) committee is examining the matter and will submit its report to the committee," the statement read.

"The state AEFI committee will, in turn, furnish its report to the central AEFI committee for taking a view," it added. (ANI)

Also Read: Public representatives should create awareness about COVID-19 vaccination: Telangana minister

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 139 to focus on Saitama vs God, release possible in January-end

Money Heist Season 5 can be streamed in 2 halves, Álex Pina’s opinion on spin-offs

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Google Search on mobile gets major visual redesign to simplify results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal make first appearance post-wedding

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal made their first appearance in front of the media post their marriage on Sunday. After the newly-wedded couples marriage ceremony, Varun and Natasha came outside their wedding venue an...

'Knickerwallahs' from Nagpur can never decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi

In a fresh jibe at Bharatiya Janata Party BJP-led central government and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said Knickerwallahs from Nagpur can never ever decide the future of the Tamil Nadu. Gandhi, who...

Burundi ruling party selects hardliner as secretary-general

Burundis ruling party has selected as the former president of the countrys senate to be the new secretary-general.Reverien Ndikuriyo was picked Sunday by the ruling party, the National Council for the Defense of DemocracyForces for the Defe...

Varun Dhawan marries Natasha Dalal in intimate ceremony

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan tied the knot with fashion designer Natasha Dalal on Sunday evening at Alibaugs luxurious resort The Mansion House in an intimate ceremony attended by family and close friends.Dhawan, 33, shared two photographs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021