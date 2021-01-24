MP: Man dies after being run over by vehicle

A 24-year-old man died afterbeing run over by a jeep here in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday,police said.

The deceased, Rinku Kol, was a mechanic, who hailedfrom Jharkhand, Kotwali police inspector Rakesh Uike said.

The victim, a tribal man, was crushed to death afterthe jeep veered off the way and entered his roadside carrepair shop, he said.

''We have seized the vehicle and arrested its driver,Rampal Dhavda (56), under IPC sections 279 (rash driving orriding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangeringlife or personal safety of others) and 304 A (causing death bynegligence),'' the inspector said.

He said that the driver hails from Kolar area inBhopal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)