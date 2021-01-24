Left Menu
Maha:Inspired by crime serial, 2 kidnap boy; held within 3 hrs

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-01-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 24-01-2021 23:52 IST
Inspired by a popular televisioncrime show, two men allegedly kidnapped a 13-year-old boy fromsuburban Malad on Sunday and demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakhbut their luck ran out soon as police tracked them downthrough their mobile phone location within three hours, anofficial said.

The accused Shekhar Vishwakarma (35) and DivyanshuVishwakarma (21) were arrested around 7:30 PM, abouttwo-and-a-half hours after they kidnapped the boy, who wasplaying outside his house in Adarsh Nagar area, in anautorickshaw, he said.

They rang up the boy's father on his mobile phone anddemanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh for his release, he said.

However, the father of the boy immediately approachedpolice, who tracked down the duo to Valnai Colony in Malad(west) and arrested them, the official said, adding that theboy was rescued unharmed.

During their interrogation, the accused duo told thepolice that they got the idea to kidnap the boy after watchinga popular crime show and receeed various areas in search of apotential target.

A case was registered under various sections of theIndian Penal Code (IPC) including 363 (Punishment forkidnapping), the official said.

