Left Menu
Development News Edition

High-powered panel's minutes reveal farm bills were never discussed, says Punjab Finance Minister

The High-Powered Committee's minutes clearly show that the three contentious farm bills were never brought up or discussed in "any meeting" with the Government of Punjab or with any Punjab minister, said Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2021 08:46 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 08:46 IST
High-powered panel's minutes reveal farm bills were never discussed, says Punjab Finance Minister
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The High-Powered Committee's minutes clearly show that the three contentious farm bills were never brought up or discussed in "any meeting" with the Government of Punjab or with any Punjab minister, said Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal. "The minutes of the meeting with the Union Government have already been released in the public domain. Anyone who reads the minutes will note that the farm bills were neither brought up nor discussed nor were they on the meeting agenda," said Badal in a press statement here yesterday.

The Finance Minister added that he had already released the eight-page minutes of the meeting in the public domain on 18th September 2020. Further, to clarify any questions, he had addressed the entire issue in detail on 24 September 2020. "Instead of supporting the rights of farmers, the Aam Aadmi Party is parroting the same line that is being used by the BJP and the Akali Dal to sabotage and discredit the hard-working farmers," the Finance Minister said.

It is evident that the NDA government and AAP are working in cahoots with each other to sow confusion by misleading the people. "However, since the entire minutes are with the public, they know the truth," the Finance Minister added. "It is thus surprising that when the minutes of the meeting of the High Powered Committee for Transformation of Indian Agriculture are already with the public, the issue is being raised again and again to confuse the farmers' agitation," Badal said. It would have been good that instead of casting aspersions and trying to sabotage the farmer's cause, AAP and Akali Dal had lent support to the farmers, Badal said.

The Finance Minister added that the AAP press conference's timing is intriguing as it comes when the protesting farmers have announced their tractor rally. "It seems that AAP and the Akali Dal are rattled that they have not been able to create division among farmers, and they are acting like spokespersons of the NDA government." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Australia approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Australia has approved the coronavirus vaccine by Pfizer and BioNTech, announced Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday. The Therapeutic Goods Administration has today provisionally approved the PfizerBioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use in A...

Australia approves Pfizer vaccine, warns of limited global AstraZeneca supply

Australia on Monday approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for use but warned AstraZenecas international production problems mean the country would need to distribute a locally manufactured shot earlier than planned. The countrys med...

Hong Kong shares jump on mainland buying, tech hits record high

Hong Kong shares climbed more than 2 on Monday as mainland investors continued to buy into the market via the Stock Connect, with tech and material stocks leading the pack. The Hang Seng index added 2.1 to 30,057.01, while the Hong Kong Chi...

Former NRL boss Greenberg appointed as CEO of Australian Cricketers' Association

Former National Rugby League NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg has been appointed as the CEO of the Australian Cricketers Association ACA. Nick Hockley, Cricket Australias interim CEO on Monday congratulated Greenberg on his appointment as...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021