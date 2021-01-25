Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi the person "through which" Balakot information went to

PTI | Karur | Updated: 25-01-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 12:53 IST
Modi the person "through which" Balakot information went to

Congress leader Rahul Gandhion Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the ''personthrough which'' prior information on India's air strikes inBalakot in Pakistan in 2019 was made available to Republic TVeditor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

The Congress MP, however, did not provide evidence toback up his claim. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) also didnot immediately respond to the unfounded claim.

Addressing a roadshow here during his final day ofelection campaign in poll-bound Tamil Nadu, he said only fivepeople including the PM and the Defence Minister would haveprior information of the planned strikes.

''Some days back it came out that a journalist knewabout the air strikes in Balakot. Three days before the(Indian) air force bombed Pakistan, an Indian journalist wastold it was going to happen,'' he said.

This meant the lives of our IAF pilots were put at'risk,' he said.

''Now, five people in this world knew about Balakot(air strikes). Prime Minister of India, the Defence ministerof India, the National Security Adviser and the Chief of theAir Force and the Home minister.'' ''Nobody else in the world knew about Balakot beforeit happened. Now I want to understand why an enquiry has notstarted on who told this journalist about Balakot before ithappened. The reason is that one of these five people toldthis man. One of these five people betrayed our Air Force,'' hecharged.

He alleged that ''one of these people put the lives ofour pilots in danger.'' ''If the Prime Minister did not do it then why is henot ordering an enquiry. Think about it. The only reason thatthe Prime Minister has not ordered an enquiry is because heis the person through which that message has gone to thisjournalist,'' Gandhi claimed.

Else, the PM should investigate and tell which one ofthese five people did it, Gandhi demanded.

Purported chats between Goswami and former BroadcastAudience Research Council (BARC) head Partho Dasgupta, whichmentioned that the former was privy to the 2019 air strike,by the IAF on the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot hadsurfaced recently.

The IAF had carried out the strike deep insidePakistan on February 26, 2019 in the wake of killing of 40CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district then by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Gandhi also hit out at Modi once again over theSino-India face-off, saying ''today the Chinese army is sittinginside Indian territory.'' ''The Prime Minister has said he has a 56 inch chest,big chest. Today the Chinese army is sitting inside Indianterritory. Thousand km of Indian land has been taken by theChinese,'' he said.

He alleged that Modi cannot say the word China as he''does not have the courage to say'' so.

''You look at his speeches for the last 3-4 months, hedoes not say the word China. When the Chinese entered ourterritory he lied that nobody has come. After some days theArmy and Defence minister said the Chinese army had come intoIndian territory,'' Gandhi added.

''And the only reason the Chinese have the guts andthe courage to come into this country is because NarendraModi has destroyed the economy and weakened (the country) bydividing it,'' he charged.PTI SA SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

Zambia allocated 8.7 mln COVID-19 vaccines from African Union

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China says U.S. military in South China Sea not good for peace

The United States often sends ships and aircraft into the South China Sea to flex its muscles and this is not good for peace, Chinas Foreign Ministry said on Monday, after a U.S. aircraft carrier group sailed into the disputed waterway. The...

Farmers' rally in Mumbai:No police nod for march to Raj Bhavan

Police have made tight securityarrangements at the venue of a farmers rally here andprotesters are not allowed to march from south Mumbai to theRaj Bhavan, a senior police official said on Monday.Thousands of farmers from across Maharashtra...

Russia reports 19,290 new coronavirus cases, 456 deaths

Russia registered fewer than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Nov. 11, the countrys coronavirus crisis response centre said on Monday.Russia reported 19,290 new daily cases, including 2,382 in Moscow, taking the national t...

Uganda court orders house arrest for opposition leader Bobi Wine to end

A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been held under house arrest since presidential elections held on Jan. 14, Wines lawyer told Reuters.The judge ordered...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021