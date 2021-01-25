4 killed after truck hits motorcycle in Rajasthan

4 killed after truck hits motorcycle in RajasthanPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:19 IST
Four men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a truck in Banswara district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday night near Katumbi Adibhit area in Ambapura.
The four Mukesh (26), his brother Sohan (20), Dilip (22) and Dinesh (26), were on their way to Banswara city when a truck hit the motorcycle. The bodies were handed over to their family members after post mortem, police said.
