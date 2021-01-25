Left Menu
SC notice to Centre on PIL seeking to declare Law Commission as 'statutory body'

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Union Law and Justice Ministry and others after hearing a PIL filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking a direction to declare the Law Commission as a 'statutory body' and appoint the Chairperson and members to the panel within a month.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Union Law and Justice Ministry and others after hearing a PIL filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking a direction to declare the Law Commission as a 'statutory body' and appoint the Chairperson and members to the panel within a month. A three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde heard the matter today.

The lawyer cum petitioner, Upadhayay claimed that the Chairperson's post remains vacant for the past two years and five months after Justice B S Chauhan's term ended on August 31, 2018. The PIL filed by Upadhayay made the ministries of Home Affairs and Law and Justice as well as the Law Commission of India as parties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

