Left Menu
Development News Edition

PMLA case: HC refuses bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 13:43 IST
PMLA case: HC refuses bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court on Mondayrefused to grant bail to Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, who isaccused in a case of money laundering.

Kapoor was arrested in March last year by theEnforcement Directorate (ED).

The central agency is conducting an investigationagainst Kapoor, his wife, and their three daughters over a sumof Rs 600 crore received by a firm allegedly controlled bythem from an entity linked to scam-hit Dewan Housing FinanceLimited (DHFL).

In July last year, a special court in Mumbai rejectedKapoor's bail plea following which he approached the HC.

Kapoor's counsel Harish Salve on Monday told a singlebench presided over by Justice P D Naik that Rs 600 crore wasa loan received by their company and not a kickback.

However, the ED's counsel, Hiten Venegaonkar, opposedthe bail plea and told the court that the said company wasco-owned by Kapoor's daughters.

Kapoor was arrested by the ED under provisions of thePrevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

As per the ED, Kapoor, his family members and aidesallegedly received benefits of Rs 4,300 crore throughcompanies controlled by them as kickbacks for sanctioning hugeloans.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is alsoprobing a related case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP insulted Netaji by raising 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee on Monday lashed out at the BJP, accusing itof insulting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose by raising Jai ShriRam slogans at an event to mark the icons 125th birthanniversary.Branding the BJP as a group of...

Here's when SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' will release, makers drop new poster

The release date of ace filmmaker SS Rajamoulis much-talked-about film RRR has finally been announced. The magnum opus is all set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021. The makers of the film, along with sharing the release date, also drop...

Britain pushes ahead with plans for first fighter drone

Britain pushed ahead with plans for its first fighter drone on Monday, signing a 30 million pound 41 million design and manufacture contract for the unmanned aircraft to have a trial flight in the next three years. The government said in a ...

France, Britain and Germany condemn weekend attack on Saudi capital

The E3 group of European powers - France, the United Kingdom and Germany - said in a joint statement on Monday that they condemned an attack at the weekend on the Saudi capital Riyadh.The Saudi-led coalition fighting against Yemens Houthi m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021