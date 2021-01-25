Left Menu
Development News Edition

Challenge to law on religious conversions: SC refuses to transfer to itself cases from Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to transfer to itself petitions filed in Allahabad High Court challenging new law of Uttar Pradesh regulating religious conversions for the inter-faith marriages. The top court had on January 6, agreed to examine controversial new laws of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions for the inter-faith marriages.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:10 IST
Challenge to law on religious conversions: SC refuses to transfer to itself cases from Allahabad HC

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to transfer to itself petitions filed in Allahabad High Court challenging new law of Uttar Pradesh regulating religious conversions for the inter-faith marriages. A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said that it would like to have the advantage of the High Court order. Taking note of the observation of the bench, the Uttar Pradesh governmentpreferred to withdraw the transfer petition.

Senior advocate P S Narasimha, appearing for Uttar Pradesh government, said to avoid multiplicity of proceedings before the High Court and the top court, the transfer petition may be allowed. The bench said, “We have issued notice does not mean that the High Court cannot decide the issue”. It said, “Why should we stop the High Court from hearing the matter. Let us have the advantage of the High Court verdict”. The top court had on January 6, agreed to examine controversial new laws of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand regulating religious conversions for the inter-faith marriages. It had, however, refused to stay the controversial provisions of the laws and issued notices to both state governments on two different petitions. The top court had issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand governments and sought their response within four weeks. The pleas, filed by advocate Vishal Thakre and others and an NGO ‘Citizen for Justice and Peace’, have challenged the constitutional validity of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Ordinance, 2020 and the Uttarakhand Freedom of Religion Act, 2018 which regulate religious conversions for inter-faith marriages. The Uttar Pradesh Ordinance was cleared by the state Cabinet in November and ascent was given by Governor Anandiben Patel on November 28 last year.

It relates not only to inter-faith marriages but all religious conversions and lays down elaborate procedures for those who wish to convert to another religion. The Uttarakhand Act entails two year jail term for those found guilty of religious conversion through force or “allurement”, which can be in cash or in kind --employment or material benefit. PTI ABA MNL SJK MNL RKSRKS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

President Kovind approves conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak 2020 on 40 persons

The President of India has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2020 on 40 persons which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 01, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 08 and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 31 persons. One aw...

Allcargo Logistics appoints Suresh Kumar as Chief Executive Officer India

Allcargo Logistics on Monday said it has appointed Suresh Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer - India.Allcargo Logistics Limited, part of The Avvashya Group, is an integrated logistics solutions provider including services across Multimoda...

Maharashtra: Tractor march planned in Aurangabad on January 26

An organisation representingfarm labourers will hold a tractor morcha here in Maharashtraon January 26 in support of the farmers agitating at Delhiborders for the repeal of the three agri laws, a functionarysaid on Monday.The march will sta...

Karnataka becomes 1st state to vaccinate over 2 lakh healthcare workers against COVID-19

Karnataka has become the first state in the country to vaccinate more than 2 lakh healthcare workers. As of 2 pm on Monday, 2,06,577 healthcare workers had been vaccinated against COVID-19, said the state health department. Meanwhile, the c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021