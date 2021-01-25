Commission starts probe into alleged sexual harassment of inmates of Divyang training centre

Bhubaneswar, Jan 25 PTI) The State Commission forPersons with Disabilities on Monday launched a probe into thealleged sexual harassment of inmates and running of a sexracket at a divyang training centre at Palaspalli area in thestate capital.

A team of the commission members led by itschairperson Sulochana Das visited the All OdishaOrthopedically Handicapped Welfare Association centre and metinmates and office bearers.

''We have just started an investigation. The commissionrequires some time to complete the probe,'' Das told reporters,adding that strong action will be taken against the accusedpersons if the allegations are proved.

The disability panel has taken suo-motu cognizance ofmedia reports on the incidents. She said the commission hasnot received any complaint from anyone.

The incident of alleged sexual abuse of the inmatesand operation of a sex racket in the disability centre came tothe fore after a video by a former woman employee of thecentre went viral in the social media.

The woman employee also named a senior functionary ofthe centre and accused him of running a sex racket and evenengaging inmates in the immoral activities by luring money.

''The disabled inmates were forced to have sexualrelations with government officials. As a woman employee ofthe Centre, I have also been sexually harassed'', she toldreporters covering her face and concealing her identity.

The woman said she had lodged a complaint in theAirfield Police Station on November 23 last year.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner ofPolice (DCP) Umaskankar Dash said a special team has beenformed to probe the matter and efforts are on to trace theaccused persons allegedly involved in sexual harassment ofinmates of the centre.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)