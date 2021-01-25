40 kg ganja seized, 1 arrested in Bengal

40 kg ganja seized, 1 arrested in BengalPTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 25-01-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:33 IST
One person has beenarrested and 40 kg of ganja seized from his possession in WestBengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Monday.
Acting on a tip-off, Special Task Force personnelintercepted a Bihar-bound vehicle coming from Tripura atHaldibari More in Jalpaiguri town on Sunday night and seizedthe cannabis worth Rs 5 lakh and arrested the driver, a policeofficer said.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
