France's Macron: moves underway in Europe to better control COVID pandemic

France's Macron: moves underway in Europe to better control COVID pandemicReuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:55 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Europe as a whole was moving towards having better controls in place to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everywhere in Europe, we are moving in the coming weeks in order to adapt our strategy to better control the pandemic," Macron told the "Choose France" investment summit.
Macron's government is currently weighing up whether or not to impose a third, national lockdown on France to curb the COVID virus, with a cabinet meeting slated for Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
