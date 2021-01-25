Left Menu
Development News Edition

France's Macron: moves underway in Europe to better control COVID pandemic

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 15:55 IST
France's Macron: moves underway in Europe to better control COVID pandemic
French President Emmanuel Macron Image Credit: ANI

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Europe as a whole was moving towards having better controls in place to curb the COVID-19 pandemic. "Everywhere in Europe, we are moving in the coming weeks in order to adapt our strategy to better control the pandemic," Macron told the "Choose France" investment summit.

Macron's government is currently weighing up whether or not to impose a third, national lockdown on France to curb the COVID virus, with a cabinet meeting slated for Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Science News Roundup: German scientists make paralyzed mice walk again

After failed Trump romance, France seeks reset under Biden

Avatar 2 & other sequels: Kate Winslet shares her experience with James Cameron

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Citymandi Launches "Uber-ized" Mobile Mart Model Following "Atmanirbhar Bharat" Generating Large Number of Urban Livelihood Opportunities

Bangalore, Karnataka, India NewsVoirIn an effort to fructify the AtmaNirbhar model of the government, Citymandi is launching 100 mobile marts in Uber model. The mobile marts powered with unique technology solutions are an attempt to solve t...

UP: 4 held for killing farmer

A 50-year-old farmer was allegedly killed over property here, police said on Monday after arresting four people, including the mans nephew and sister-in-law.The farmer had reportedly married ten times and had no child. He wanted to give awa...

President Kovind approves conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak 2020 on 40 persons

The President of India has approved the conferment of Jeevan Raksha Padak Series of Awards 2020 on 40 persons which includes Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 01, Uttam Jeevan Raksha Padak to 08 and Jeevan Raksha Padak to 31 persons. One aw...

Allcargo Logistics appoints Suresh Kumar as Chief Executive Officer India

Allcargo Logistics on Monday said it has appointed Suresh Kumar as its Chief Executive Officer - India.Allcargo Logistics Limited, part of The Avvashya Group, is an integrated logistics solutions provider including services across Multimoda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021