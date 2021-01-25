UK's Johnson may ease some COVID-19 measures before mid-Feb, Sky reports

UK's Johnson may ease some COVID-19 measures before mid-Feb, Sky reportsReuters | London | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:05 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking at the potential to relax some COVID-19 measures before mid-February, a Sky News reporter said on Monday.
The reporter said Johnson had made the comments in a clip to pool reporters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
