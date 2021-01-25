Left Menu
Security beefed up in Tripura for R-Day

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 25-01-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Security has been beefed up and BSF alerted along the Indo-Bangladesh border in Tripura, whereinsurgents have been arrested earlier this month, ahead ofRepublic Day, a senior police official said on Monday.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Law andOrder, Subrata Chakraborty told reporters here on Monday thatall measures have been taken by police for peaceful and smoothobservance of the occasion and the border force has been askedby the state government to keep close vigil in the 856-km-longborder with Bangladesh so that none can sneak into the countrybefore the celebrations.

Vehicles are being checked on highways and in 107other roads of the state, he said adding patrolling bysecurity forces on vehicles and on foot is on.

Chakraborty said special operations are beingconducted by the police, state paramilitary, Tripura StateRifles and other paramilitary force in the interior and hillyareas of the state.

Security has been strengthened at the civilsecretariat, Rajbhavan and residences of the ministers andother dignitaries, he said.

The Tripura police had arrested four persons,including an insurgent of the banned National Liberation Frontof Tripura (NLFT) on January 21 from Raishyabari area inDhalai district and seized Rs 15 lakh in cash from them.

On January 12, the state police had arrested four NLFTmembers along with weapons from Sepahijala district, about 20km from here.

The main Republic Day function will be held at theAssam Rifles ground here and would be addressed by TripuraGovernor Ramesh Kumar Bais on Tuesday, officials said.

