UP: Police training college instructor booked for abetting suicide of woman SI

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 25-01-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 16:49 IST
An instructor at a police training college was booked on Monday for alleged abetment of suicide of a woman sub-inspector here, officials said.

Sub-inspector Arzoo Pawar, posted at Anoopshahar police station, was found hanging in her rented accomodation on January 1 in an apparent case of suicide.

The deceased woman's brother Manish lodged a complaint more than three weeks after the death accusing Umesh Sharma, a physical training instructor at Moradabad Police Training College, for abetting and forcing his sister to commit suicide.

On hearing about Arzoo's suicide, her mother has been suffering from palpitations due to which the family could not inform the police about the case, Manish claimed.

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh on Monday said a case has been registered against Sharma under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 384 (punishment for extortion).

In the complaint, it is stated that on December 29, Arzoo revealed that Sharma had invited her home to his ancestral village in Bulandshahr where he apparently had physical relations with her after mixing an intoxicating substance in the tea served to her. He also made a video of the act.

After the incident, Sharma started blackmailing Arzoo and continued to harass her.

When Arzoo told Sharma about her impending marriage, Sharma forced Arzoo to cancel it and not talk to the groom. He also threatened the sub-inspector that he would show the intimate photos and videos he had taken of her to fellow villagers and the police department if the marriage was not called off.

A probe is underway and legal action will be taken against Sharma if any leads are found, the Bulandshahr SSP said.

