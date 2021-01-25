Maharashtra: Two held for cheating jewellers in Indore

Two men wanted for cheatingjewellers in Indore were arrested from Kharghar in NaviMumbai, police said on Monday.

The accused Narendra Singh alias Dashrath SinghRajpurohit (28) and Vijay Singh Solanki (35) used to seekloans in lakhs from small jewellers ''for expansion ofbusiness'' by posing as renowned jewellers over phone, seniorofficers said.

The were booked under various sections of the IndianPenal Code (IPC) and Information Technology Act by the hi-techcyber cell in Indore.

Police also seized a car, six mobile phone handsets, adebit card, and a handbook on jewellers from the accused onSaturday, he said.

Explaining the modus operandi adopted by the accused,officers said the duo used to contact small jewellers byimpersonating famous big jewellers over phone and seek urgentloan for expanding business.

''After receiving money, they used to switch off theirmobile phones,'' they added.

A team of high-tech crime cell of Indore Cyber arrivedin Vashi on Sunday to take custody of the accused duo, theofficers said. PTI CORNSK NSK

