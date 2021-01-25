Left Menu
946 Police personnel to get Gallantry and Service Medals on Republic Day

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday announced a total of 946 medals for police personnel in the country, which will be awarded to them on the occasion of Republic Day.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:13 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Image). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday announced a total of 946 medals for police personnel in the country, which will be awarded to them on the occasion of Republic Day. Gallantry medals will be received by 207 police personnel while 739 will be awarded service medals.

The ministry in its press release said that among the Gallantry medals, two personnel are posthumously being given the President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG)- Jharkhand Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Late Banua Oraon and CRPF Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Late Mohan Lal. A total of 137 personnel are being awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (PMG) under the category of Gallantry Medals for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir while 24 for the bravery they showed in Left Wing Extremism affected areas. In total, 205 people will receive PMG under the category of Gallantry Medals on the occasion of Republic Day.

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards; 68 are from Central Reserve Police Force (CRFP), 52 are from Jammu and Kashmir Police, 20 are from Border Security Force and 17 are from Delhi Police, 13 are from Maharashtra, eight are from Chhattisgarh, eight are from Uttar Pradesh and the remaining are from the other States/UTs and CAPFs. The Service medals will be given to 739 personnel among which 89 will receive President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPM) and 650 will receive Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PM).

The maximum number of Police Medals (PM) for Meritorious Service and President's Police Medal (PPM) for Distinguished Service will be awarded to personnel from Uttar Pradesh, 72 and 7 respectively. (ANI)

