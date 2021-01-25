Left Menu
India and China say military talks on border dispute "positive"

India and China said on Monday that the ninth round of talks between military commanders to resolve a months-long border confrontation in the Himalayan region of Ladakh had been "positive, practical and constructive."

"The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops," a joint statement issued by India's defence ministry said.

The nuclear-armed neighbours deployed thousands of troops in the remote snow deserts of Ladakh last summer when tensions flared after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat. The Chinese suffered an undisclosed number of casualties.

