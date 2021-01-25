India and China say military talks on border dispute "positive"Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-01-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 19:24 IST
India and China said on Monday that the ninth round of talks between military commanders to resolve a months-long border confrontation in the Himalayan region of Ladakh had been "positive, practical and constructive."
"The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops," a joint statement issued by India's defence ministry said.
The nuclear-armed neighbours deployed thousands of troops in the remote snow deserts of Ladakh last summer when tensions flared after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in hand-to-hand combat. The Chinese suffered an undisclosed number of casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Play halted in third India-Australia Test after Indian players complain of abuse from crowd.
Play resumes in 3rd India-Australia Test after some spectators are asked to leave following complaints of abuse by Indian players.
India generated around 33,000 tonnes COVID-19 waste in 7 months; Maharashtra biggest contributor
Nine Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy
Cricket-Australia declare on 312-6, set India target of 407