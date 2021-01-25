Divya Gopinath to probe Kadakkavoor sexual abuse case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 25 (PTI): Senior IPS officerDr Divya Gopinath will probe the case of ''sexual abuse'' of aminor boy by his 35-year-old mother at nearby Kadakkavoor,police said.

Gopinath is the Deputy Police commissioner ofThiruvananthapuram.

The order in this regard was issued by DGPLoknath Behera on Monday.

The woman, who was granted bail by the Keralahigh court recently, has claimed she was innocent and that shehad been framed by her estranged husband and his second wife.

The womah has been arrested under the POCSO(Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ) Act.PTI UD BNWELCOME BNWELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)