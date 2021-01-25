Left Menu
U.S. Supreme Court spurns former New York lawmaker Silver's appeal

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Sheldon Silver, the once-powerful New York State Assembly Speaker, of his conviction on corruption charges that resulted in a 6-1/2-year prison sentence. Silver, 76, began serving his sentence in August despite being in poor health.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2021 20:19 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 20:17 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal by Sheldon Silver, the once-powerful New York State Assembly Speaker, of his conviction on corruption charges that resulted in a 6-1/2-year prison sentence.

Silver, 76, began serving his sentence in August despite being in poor health. He had appealed the portions of his 2018 conviction that were upheld in January 2020 by the Manhattan-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Two conservative justices, Neil Gorsuch and Clarence Thomas, noted that they would have taken up the appeal.

