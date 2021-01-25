Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yemen's Houthis protest against Trump's terrorist label

Tens of thousands of Yemenis marched in Sanaa on Monday, heeding a call by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to condemn the United States for labelling it a terrorist group and backing the Saudi-led military coalition that is battling it.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-01-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 22:58 IST
Yemen's Houthis protest against Trump's terrorist label

Tens of thousands of Yemenis marched in Sanaa on Monday, heeding a call by the Iran-aligned Houthi movement to condemn the United States for labelling it a terrorist group and backing the Saudi-led military coalition that is battling it. The protesters filled a wide avenue in the Houthi-held capital, many holding banners that read: "America is the mother of terrorism".

The Trump administration's designation of the group as a foreign terrorist organisation took effect on Jan. 19 but is being reviewed by the new administration of Joe Biden. U.N. officials and aid agencies have called for the move to be revoked over concerns it could trigger a large-scale famine and complicate efforts to end the war that has killed more than 100,000 people and left 80% of the population in need of aid.

"The American (designation) decision ... does not only concern one group, but concerns every Yemeni, and thus, its consequences will be felt amongst all Yemenis," Houthi official Mohammed Haidara, who was among demonstrators, told Reuters. Northern Yemen is held by the Houthis, who ousted the internationally recognised government from power in Sanaa in late 2014, prompting the Saudi-led coalition to intervene months later.

The United States and other Western nations have provided arms and intelligence to the coalition. The United States and Saudi Arabia see the Houthi movement as an extension of Iranian influence. The Houthis deny being puppets of Tehran and say they are fighting a corrupt system.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

National Voters Day awards: Delhi bags prize in accessible election category

Delhi has won a prize for ensuring greater accessibility during the last assembly polls in the national capital, officials said while announcing awards across various categories on National Voters Day on Monday.According to the information ...

Mexican president's COVID-19 diagnosis raises questions over pandemic management

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obradors announcement that he had COVID-19 just a few hours after taking a commercial flight has raised fresh questions over his handling of the pandemic and set off a scramble by top officials to get t...

BRIEF-Twitter Says Introducing Birdwatch, A Community-Based Approach To Misinformation

Twitter Inc TWITTER INC SAYS IT IS INTRODUCING BIRDWATCH, A COMMUNITY-BASED APPROACH TO MISINFORMATION TWITTER INC SAYS BIRDWATCH ALLOWS PEOPLE TO IDENTIFY INFORMATION IN TWEETS THEY BELIEVE IS MISLEADING AND WRITE NOTES THAT PROVIDE INFOR...

Brazil proposes cuts to 2021 budget for environmental protection as deforestation spikes

Brazils government under President Jair Bolsonaro is proposing the smallest budget for environmental protection in at least 13 years despite soaring destruction of the countrys Amazon rainforest, according to data from non-profit Contas Abe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021