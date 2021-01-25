Left Menu
Hundreds of tractor-borne farmers stopped from proceeding to Delhi: Police

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:06 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:06 IST
The Mathura police on Monday claimed it has persuaded hundreds of tractor-borne farmers against proceeding to join the tractor parade in Delhi on the Republic Day and made them return home.

Mathura Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shirish Chandra said hundreds of Delhi-bound farmers from Mat, Baldeo, Bajna, Raya and Goverdhan areas of the district agreed to halt their tractor journey to the national capital and return home on long persuasion by the police.

As a precautionary measure, the police force had been deployed on the Yamuna Expressway and other routes leading to Delhi, he said.

He said farmers’ attempts to reach the Yamuna expressway were foiled without any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Buddha Singh Pradhan, a former district president of the Tikait group, on Monday condemned the alleged indifferent attitude of union government towards farmers.

He said the agitation would not be withdrawn unless three farm laws enacted by the centre are repealed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

