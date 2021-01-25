Left Menu
Maha: Theft case accused escapes from police station lock-up

PTI | Thane | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:16 IST
A 30-year-old man, who wasarrested for allegedly committing theft at a temple, escapedfrom the lock-up of Naya Nagar police station by removing thegrill of the toilet window in Thane district of Maharashtra,an official said.

The incident occurred in early hours of Monday,following which three teams have been fanned out to trace theaccused, Sameer Shaikh, he said.

Shaikh was arrested for allegedly committing theft ata temple and booked under sections 457 (Lurking house-trespassor house-breaking by night in order to commit offencepunishable with imprisonment) and 380 (theft in a dwellinghouse etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) by Naya Nagarpolice.

