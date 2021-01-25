Left Menu
Development News Edition

Karnataka cabinet rejigged for third time

In Karnataka, chief minister BS Yediyurappa made changes in the Cabinet for the third time.

ANI | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:18 IST
Karnataka cabinet rejigged for third time
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. Image Credit: ANI

In Karnataka, chief minister BS Yediyurappa made changes in the Cabinet for the third time. Family Welfare minister, K Sudhakar got the Medical Education ministry back in his fold. He was at the helm of this ministry earlier also before it was given to JC Madhuswamy. JC Madhuswamy was reallocated Tourism, Ecology and Environment departments.

Anand Singh has been alloted to Infrastructure Development and Haj and Wakf department. He previously held forest portfolio. This is the third reshuffle of the Cabinet in the last one week.

Dr K Sudhakar said, "It will be easy for a single minister to work in tandem with both Health and Medical Education departments. It is necessary for conducting a successful vaccination drive. There is a need to merge the departments to eradicate the pandemic. No matter which government is in power, one minister should handle both the departments". There were reports of "unhappiness" on part of the Karnataka ministers with the recent reallocation of portfolios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France's new COVID-19 hospitalisations and ICU treatments rise sharply

The number of people hospitalised in France for COVID-19 rose by more than a 1,000 over the last two days, a trend unseen since Nov 16, and the number of patients in intensive care units for the disease exceeded 3,000 for the first time sin...

Assembly polls major challenge, solicit cooperation from all: WB Guv

West Bengal Governor JagdeepDhankhar on Monday said the upcoming assembly elections in thestate will be a major challenge, and called for cooperationfrom all stakeholders to ensure that it is free from violenceand malpractices.He said that ...

Tunisian president rejects reshuffle, escalating political crisis

Tunisias president indicated on Monday he would reject an expected cabinet reshuffle, escalating a dispute with the prime minister as a political logjam undermines efforts to tackle the pandemic and its economic fallout.Kais Saied said the ...

National Voters Day awards: Delhi bags prize in accessible election category

Delhi has won a prize for ensuring greater accessibility during the last assembly polls in the national capital, officials said while announcing awards across various categories on National Voters Day on Monday.According to the information ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021