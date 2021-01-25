Maha: Assistant commissioner of textiles held in bribery case

Maha: Assistant commissioner of textiles held in bribery casePTI | Nagpur | Updated: 25-01-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 25-01-2021 23:27 IST
An assistant commissioner oftextiles was arrested on Monday here in Maharashtra inconnection with a bribery case, the Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) said.
A PA to commissioner of Textiles was already arrestedon November 11 for demanding a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from theowner of a private security agency, it said in a release.
The accused, including assistant commissioner YogeshBakre, had allegedly demanded the money to clear the pendingbill of the complainant for providing services of securityguards at a spinning mill which comes under the Department ofCo-operative Marketing and Textile, it said.
A court remanded Bakre in police custody till January27.
