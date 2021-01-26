Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia legislators, citing Reuters report, want every jail death investigated

One Reuters report examined the case of Chinedu Efoagui, who died at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in 2017 of a treatable medical condition after spending 512 days behind bars. Sheriff Owens said he supported having the GBI investigate every jail death.

Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 01:08 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 01:08 IST
Georgia legislators, citing Reuters report, want every jail death investigated

Troubled by deaths and questionable care in the state’s jails, several Georgia legislators convened Monday to explore reforms including requiring the state to investigate every fatality and escalating oversight of mental health and drug withdrawal crises.

Monday’s hearing was called following a Reuters series, Dying Inside, that disclosed death tolls at the nation’s largest jails. The series cited several Georgia case studies and documented 272 inmate deaths among the state’s 13 largest jails from 2008 to 2019. Suicides and medical conditions, often treatable, caused most of the deaths. Lawmaker David Wilkerson said he and his colleagues intend to craft legislation requiring the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to examine every jail death across the state. Right now, the GBI only gets involved when asked by local sheriffs.

Wilkerson, a Cobb County Democrat, also wants a state body to monitor jails’ intake procedures for inmates suffering mental health and drug withdrawal issues. The ultimate goal, he said, is “making sure that nobody goes to jail, not convicted of a crime, and just sits there and dies.” He and fellow Democrats Sandra Scott and Kim Schofield heard from witnesses including Craig Owens, the newly elected sheriff of Cobb County. One Reuters report examined the case of Chinedu Efoagui, who died at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center in 2017 of a treatable medical condition after spending 512 days behind bars.

Sheriff Owens said he supported having the GBI investigate every jail death. “We're doing this in order to be transparent going forward,” Owens said. The GBI, which did not take part in the meeting, did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Georgia ranks among 17 state governments with no mechanism for oversight of local jails, according to research by Reuters and Michele Deitch, a corrections specialist at the University of Texas.

To read the full investigation, click https://www.reuters.com/investigates/section/usa-jails/ James Woodall, the Georgia head of the NAACP, told the legislators the state should divert more mentally ill people from incarceration. “Jails are not a hospital nor a mental health institution,” he said. “We need to be investing in mental health resources.”

Monday’s meeting, held over Zoom, is the start of a larger process the legislators say will lead to new bill proposals. A second session, focused just on mental health care, will come next. For any proposals to become law, the Democrats will need support from the legislature’s GOP majority. No Republicans took part in Monday’s call but will be invited to the next meeting, said Wilkerson, who cited Reuters’ investigation and local television reports on jail deaths. Last year, the parties passed a law allowing people convicted of misdemeanors to petition to seal their criminal records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

Canada's Telus International aims for nearly $7 bln valuation in IPO

Study links insufficient sleep, stress to symptoms resembling concussion

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Climate adaptation summit hears dire warnings but misses action to match

Without bold action to build resilience to climate change, the world will likely see dramatic reversals in economic development, with poor and vulnerable communities paying the highest price, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday.He...

Soccer-Players discuss online abuse with UK government ministers

Top English soccer players including Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and former womens international Karen Carney discussed online abuse and discrimination with government ministers on Monday. The online round table with Culture Secretar...

Biden to approach U.S.-China relations with 'patience'

The United States is in a serious competition with China, and President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with patience, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Monday.Chinas President Xi Jinping, speaking at a virtual me...

U.S. to 'make good' on climate finance pledges, Kerry tells leaders

The United States will make good on financial commitments to developing countries struggling with climate change, top U.S. climate envoy John Kerry told a summit of world leaders on Monday. Kerry said the United States was proud to be back ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021