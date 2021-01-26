Brazil's top court probes health minister's COVID-19 response in Manaus
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski has approved an investigation into Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the northern city of Manaus, according to a court document released on Monday. Lewandowski granted a petition for the probe by Attorney General Augusto Aras, and gave a period of 60 days for the probe to conclude.Reuters | Updated: 26-01-2021 04:02 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 04:02 IST
Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Ricardo Lewandowski has approved an investigation into Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the northern city of Manaus, according to a court document released on Monday.
Lewandowski granted a petition for the probe by Attorney General Augusto Aras, and gave a period of 60 days for the probe to conclude. Pazuello has five days to give testimony to the federal police, the document shows. Manaus, in the northern state of Amazonas, has been hit hard by a brutal second wave that has pushed the city's emergency services to breaking point. The city ran out of oxygen, prompting the federal government to fly in tanks from across the country in order to save people from suffocating to death.
The region is also the birthplace of a new coronavirus variant, with similar mutations to those from Britain and South Africa, that researchers believe is more transmissible and may be paying a role in the dire state the city finds itself in.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Brazil's Para state bans boats from neighbor Amazonas over COVID-19 spread
Hospitals in Brazil's Amazonas short of oxygen; UK bans Brazilian arrivals
Brazil's Amazonas state running out of oxygen as COVID-19 surges
Reeling again from COVID-19, Amazonas gets respirators, oxygen from Brazil Air Force and Venezuela
Venezuela dispatches oxygen for Brazil's Amazonas, reeling from COVID-19