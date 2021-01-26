Left Menu
Development News Edition

India calls for inclusive system for early vaccination of peacekeepers, UN frontline workers

We also need to put in place an inclusive system that will provide for early vaccination of our peacekeepers, humanitarian workers and other UN frontline workers and guarantee safe and secure access for humanitarian operations, Naidu said.He said the Council, as a priority, must work towards supporting initiatives that guarantee a safe and sustained recovery of economies in conflict situations, ensure speedy and equitable distribution of vaccines and therapeutics among the most-disadvantaged populations in conflict-ridden countries.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 26-01-2021 12:13 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 11:39 IST
India calls for inclusive system for early vaccination of peacekeepers, UN frontline workers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

India, which is among the largest troop contributing countries to UN peacekeeping missions, has called for an ''inclusive system'' that provides early vaccination of peacekeepers, humanitarian workers and UN frontline workers.

India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador K Nagaraj Naidu, on Monday noted that despite the numerous challenges to peacekeeping missions due to the pandemic, they have adapted and updated their contingency plans to ensure the safety of their personnel and protect their capacity to continue critical operations, thereby continuing to deliver on their mandates.

''The Council also needs to recognise the sacrifices of our peacekeepers especially in tough mission settings where tours of duty were extended,'' he said at the UN Security Council briefing on 'Maintenance of international peace and security: Follow-up on the implementation of resolution 2532'. ''We also need to put in place an inclusive system that will provide for early vaccination of our peacekeepers, humanitarian workers and other UN frontline workers and guarantee safe and secure access for humanitarian operations," Naidu said.

He said the Council, as a priority, must work towards supporting initiatives that guarantee a safe and sustained recovery of economies in conflict situations, ensure speedy and equitable distribution of vaccines and therapeutics among the most-disadvantaged populations in conflict-ridden countries. "As the world continues to deal with the pandemic, the Council's initiatives on combating COVID-19 should transcend conflict lines and contribute to global social cohesion," he said.

Naidu stressed that the Council needs to have a human-centric approach to tackle the pandemic. "Lack of funding for emergency relief and the complications created by the pandemic have pushed some of the world's neediest populations closer to famine conditions," he said. He said the donor community and civil society organisations should sustain necessary support and partnership during the crisis. Naidu told the Council meeting that at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, India responded to the Secretary General's call and upgraded the medical facilities of UN peacekeeping missions in Goma in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Juba in South Sudan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Grindr faces $11.7 mln fine in Norway for breach of data privacy

Norways Data Protection Authority said on Tuesday it plans to fine dating app Grindr 100 million Norwegian crowns 11.7 million for what the regulator said was illegal disclosure of user data to advertising firms.U.S.-based Grindr, which des...

Kohli has made India a tough side, can't be bullied: Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain feels Virat Kohli has instilled a fighting attitude in the current Indian team, which does not get bullied by adversities, whether on or off the field.Despite missing some key players to injuries and sk...

Japan's Shionogi sells coronavirus drug rights to U.S. biotech BioAge

Japanese drugmaker Shionogi Co said on Tuesday it has sold the development and marketing rights for a COVID-19 treatment to California-based biotech BioAge Labs Inc.The company Japanese drugmaker said in a statement that it had discovered ...

Overseas investment by Indian companies dips 42 pc to USD 1.45 bn in Dec: RBI data

Overseas investment by domestic firms fell by over 42 per cent to USD 1.45 billion in December 2020, according to Reserve Bank data.In the year-ago period, companies in India had invested USD 2.51 billion in their foreign firms joint ventur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021