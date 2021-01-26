Tear gas shells fired at farmers trying to break barriers with tractors at Delhi's Mukarba Chowk

Tear gas shells fired at farmers trying to break barriers with tractors at Delhi's Mukarba ChowkPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 11:41 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 11:41 IST
Police on Tuesday used tear gas on groups of farmers when they tried to break past barricades and cemented barriers with tractors at Delhi's Mukarba Chowk.
Groups of protesting farmers camping at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur border points of the national capital broke police barricades on Tuesday morning to force their way into the city, before the time allotted by the Delhi Police for their tractor parade.
An official said police personnel used tear gas to disperse groups of farmers coming from the Singhu border point as they tried to hold a march on the Outer Ring Road much ahead of the allotted time.
Numerous tractors bearing flags assembled at the border points of the national capital with men and women dancing on drum beats as locals gathered on both sides of the road showering flower petals them. Security personnel have been trying to convince the farmers to stick to the plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
LiDAR survey for Delhi-Varanasi high speed rail corridor begins from Greater Noida
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab tested positive: Officials
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all 8 samples sent to Bhopal lab tested positive: Officials
Bird flu confirmed in Delhi, all eight samples sent to Bhopal lab found positive: Animal Husbandry Department.
Bird flu cases confirmed in Delhi