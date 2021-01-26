Clash breaks out between farmers, police; lathicharge tear gas used

A clash broke out between police and protesting farmers after the latter reached ITO in the national capital and tried to move towards Lutyen's Delhi, prompting the force to use lathicharge and tear gas shells against them.

The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

The protesters were seen chasing police personnel with sticks. The police men also resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

