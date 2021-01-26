Ugandan security forces end house arrest of opposition leader Bobi Wine

Ugandan security forces have withdrawn from around the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, a Reuters witness said on Tuesday, ending his house arrest since a Jan. 14 presidential election.

On Monday, a court ruled that the police and military should let him leave his Kampala residence. The government had said the security detail was for his own protection.

