Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police use tear gas shells, lathicharge after clashes with farmers at ITO

The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant about heading towards central Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-01-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 13:50 IST
Police use tear gas shells, lathicharge after clashes with farmers at ITO

Protesting farmers and police personnel clashed at ITO in the national capital when the former forced their way towards Lutyen's Delhi and damaged police buses with their tractors, prompting the force to use lathicharge and tear gas shells against them.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where the protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police. The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, had reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

Police used teargas shells to disperse the crowd and appealed them to stick to the designated route for the rally and not take law in their hands.

The protesters could be seen riding tractors and trying to drive through the crowd and run over police personnel. The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant about heading towards central Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce cuts 2021 forecasts on travel slump

Britains Rolls-Royce downgraded expectations for how much its engines would fly this year and warned of a big cash outflow, blaming extra travel restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of new COVID-19 variants.Rolls-Royce said it now expe...

USIBC recommends big ideas to Biden Administration to boost Indo-US ties

The US-India Business Council on Tuesday recommended a slew of big ideas to the new Biden Administration to strengthen the India-US partnership, including reconstituting the existing US-India Trade and Commercial dialogue and creating a new...

Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 cr in GMV by March

Softbank backed Grofers expects to achieve Rs 10,000 crore in gross merchandise value GMV by March supported by a traction of around 50 lakh customers during its ongoing sale, a top company official said.The company claims to have witnessed...

Janet Yellen becomes US' first woman treasury secretary

Eminent economist Janet Yellen has been confirmed by the US Senate as the first-ever woman treasury secretary of the country, to spearhead the new Biden administrations response to revive the economy battered by the coronavirus pandemic.Yel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021