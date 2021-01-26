Police use tear gas shells, lathicharge after clashes with farmers at ITO

Protesting farmers and police personnel clashed at ITO in the national capital when the former forced their way towards Lutyen's Delhi and damaged police buses with their tractors, prompting the force to use lathicharge and tear gas shells against them.

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where the protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police. The farmers who began their march from different border points, much before the time permitted to them for their tractor rally, had reached ITO in Central Delhi despite the force denying them permission for it.

Police used teargas shells to disperse the crowd and appealed them to stick to the designated route for the rally and not take law in their hands.

The protesters could be seen riding tractors and trying to drive through the crowd and run over police personnel. The Delhi Police had given permission to farmers protesting the three farm laws to hold their tractor parade on selected routes only after the official Republic Day parade on the Rajpath concludes. However, chaos ensued as the farmers were adamant about heading towards central Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)