Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC refuses withdrawal of woman's rape plea against J'khand CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:04 IST
HC refuses withdrawal of woman's rape plea against J'khand CM
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Bombay High Court has said itis not inclined to permit the withdrawal of a petition filedby a woman, who had made rape allegations against JharkhandChief Minister Hemant Soren.

On Monday, a division bench of Justices S S Shinde andManish Pitale said it will hear the woman's plea on February18.

The woman approached a metropolitan magistrate'scourt here in 2013, alleging that she had been raped by Sorenin a hotel in Mumbai.

The same year, she filed a withdrawal applicationbefore the court in Bandra, stating that she wished towithdraw the allegations and her complaint.

The court at that time allowed it to be withdrawn.

In August last year, she approached the Bombay HighCourt, stating that she had met with an accident and Sorenmight be behind the accident.

The woman had sought that an FIR be registered againstSoren again.

Last month, she filed a plea in the HC, stating thatshe had decided to change her lawyers.

On Monday, the new lawyers appearing for the womanagain submitted that she wished to withdraw the petition filedbefore the high court for seeking registration of the FIR.

The bench, however, said it was ''not inclined at thisstage to accede to the prayer made'' by the woman.

The state's counsel, Deepak Thakare, sought time tofile a closure report in the case.

Meanwhile, two intervention applications were filed inthe HC last week seeking to intervene in the case.

One of the applications was filed by a Jharkhand-basedformer journalist Sunil Kumar Tiwari, and the other by oneStree Roshni Trust.

The trust has approached the HC through senior lawyerSatish Maneshinde.

Both the applicants have sought that the woman not beallowed to withdraw the case.

The HC will hear the intervention applications andthe woman's plea on February 18.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1002 delayed till Jan-end, Rocks D Xebec is alive, hiding in Wanokuni

AstraZeneca says reports COVID-19 vaccine efficacy is low in elderly are incorrect

Italy PM likely to resign by Tuesday, seek fresh mandate - govt source

Infosys, TCS, Cognizant join WEF coalition to tackle workplace racism

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

CPI(M) hits out at Centre for tear gassing, lathicharging farmers during tractor rally

The CPIM on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre over the treatment meted out to protesting farmers during their tractor rally, and said tear-gassing and lathi charging them is unacceptable.The protesting farmers clashed with police at several ...

China CDC says inactivated COVID-19 vaccines can be upgraded for variants in two months

An expert with Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention said if chinas COVID-19 inactivated vaccines need upgrading for mutated virus variants, the upgrade could be completed in about two months, Global Times reported on Teusday in...

Connaught Place to remain shut as farmers' tractor parade turns violent

The Connaught Place in the heart of the national capital will remain closed Tuesday in view of the ongoing tractor parade by farmers which turned violent at some places in the city, the New Delhi Traders Association said.Atul Bhargava, the ...

Air pollution linked to increased risk of irreversible vision loss: Study

Air pollution is associated with an increased risk of progressive and irreversible sight loss, known as age related macular degeneration AMD, according to a long-term study that could pave the way for new treatment options for the disorder....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021