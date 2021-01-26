Iranian-American facing spying charges arrested as he tried to leave Iran
An Iranian-American facing spying charges in Iran has been arrested as he tried to leave the country, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday. "The defendant had been free on bail ... and was arrested as he tried to leave the country," Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a government website.Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-01-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 26-01-2021 14:05 IST
An Iranian-American facing spying charges in Iran has been arrested as he tried to leave the country, judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said on Tuesday.
"The defendant had been free on bail ... and was arrested as he tried to leave the country," Esmaili told a news conference streamed live on a government website. He did not name the defendant.
