Karnataka's war on COVID commendable: Governor Vajubhai Vala

Updated: 26-01-2021 15:23 IST
Governor Vajubhai Vala on Tuesdaycommended the efforts of the Karnataka government in combatingthe COVID-19 pandemic and in using technology to monitor thosewho were quarantined.

''Karnataka's fight against coronavirus is commendable andthe state is using technology to quarantine people.

People are using the Apthamitra helpline during theCOVID-19 pandemic,'' he said during the Republic Day Parade atthe Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground here.

Vala said India took the pandemic as a challenge andbecame self-reliant in manufacturing PPE kits and ventilatorsin a big way.

He said the Prime Minister had kickstarted the largestvaccination programme in the world and India has now developedtwo COVID-19 vaccines, which were now being exported.

The Governor said that when the lockdown was imposedduring the peak of COVID-19 more than 16 lakh constructionworkers in Karnataka were given a one time financialassistance of Rs 824.31 crore and 90 lakh food kits.

''During the pandemic 63.59 lakh people in the state weregiven financial assistance of Rs 5,300 each.

The beneficiaries include farmers, autorickshaw drivers,weavers and members of the unorganised sector,'' he told thegathering.

The governor also hailed the police and defence personnelfor carrying out major rescue operations last year during thefloods.

Due to the prevailing pandemic, the event was restrictedto 45 minutes with a march past by 21 contingents of 750policemen. No cultural shows or tableaux were held.

The centre of attraction this year was the participationof the Dog Squad.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his ministerialcolleagues and senior government and police officialsparticipated in the event.

